Alain Berset said, in an interview with Sky News Arabia, on the sidelines of the COP28 Conference of the Parties in Dubai:
- Meetings COP28 A mission to find solutions to the climate crisis.
- We need practical and courageous steps to confront climate danger.
- We decided to pump 135 million Swiss francs into the Green Fund.
- We held a referendum on the climate plan for the coming years and it was supported.
- We need more innovations, strong creativity, and investments in renewable energies.
- Climate change is a danger to all of us and to all countries, regions and peoples.
- In Switzerland, we have to change a number of eating patterns at home.
