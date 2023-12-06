All ready for 2024

The driver line-up can practically be defined as ‘complete’ Hyundai who will participate in the next WRC season, with the publication of the official announcement relating to the names of those who they will share the third car together with Esapekka Lappi. On the one hand there is the reconfirm in the Spaniard’s team Dani Sordowhile on the other hand the return of Andreas Mikkelsenwith the Norwegian returning to Alzenau for the first time since 2019 after spending the last four seasons in Rally2 with Skoda.

The roles

In this way, Hyundai has thus decided to focus on the main qualities of each of the three drivers, with Deaf who will participate in the tests on dirt roadWhile Mikkelsen and Lappi they will defend the colors of the South Korean home respectively on asphalt come on snow or fast rallies: “We are delighted to confirm the latest additions to our experienced and talented 2024 WRC crew – declared the Team Principal Cyril Abiteboul – the combination of Esapekka, Dani and Andreas will give us the opportunity to field the best team for each event to fight alongside Neuville and Tänak. Dani has made a huge contribution to the team over the last ten years, both on the track and in the factory, so we are very happy that he will continue to work with us next season. It is also exciting to see Andreas return to our team, because he brings with him proven success and a wealth of experience that will serve us well in both the WRC and Rally2.”

Another year together

In doing so, Sordo will continue his experience with Hyundai, which will reach eleven years in total: “I am very happy to remain with Hyundai Motorsport for another season, to help the team achieve its goals for 2024 – commented the Iberian driver – I have been part of the Alzenau family for over ten years and celebrated the title win in 2019 and 2020, so I will do everything I can to help the team get back to the top.”.

Mikkelsen’s first words

Happiness also expressed by Mikkelsen, who in addition to his role as a driver in the WRC will also support the development of the Rally2 cars: “I am thrilled to return to the top category of rallying with Hyundai Motorsport – he remarked – I want to thank them for placing their trust in us; we will give our all to help achieve the high goals that will be set for the 2024 season“. Together with them, Hyundai will face the next world championship with the Belgian Thierry Neuville and Estonian Oct Tänakall with the aim of relaunching the challenge against Toyota.