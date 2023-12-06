Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Kempele | One died in a crash on the morning of Independence Day

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 6, 2023
in World Europe
0
In addition, three people were injured in a crash involving two cars.

One person died and three were injured in a two-car crash on Kempeleentie in Kempelee on Independence Day, informs the Oulu Police Department.

According to the police, the crash happened on Wednesday morning around ten o’clock, about half a kilometer west of the Sarkkiranta intersection.

Traffic on Kempeleentie was interrupted for about three hours while the police investigated the site and cleared the accident site.

The police investigation is in the early stages.

