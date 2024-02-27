Although for many it may seem unthinkable, according to scientific studiesit is expected that in dozens of Millions of years ago, activity in the East African Rift System (EARS) eventually caused the huge continent to separate into two..

In this sense, it should be noted that the one known as rift valley It has fascinated geologists because this continental rift does not have the same behavior as the rest of these that exist around the world.

And, contrary to what generally happens in continental cracks, where deformations are created perpendicular to the movement of the plates, in the case of the EARS parallel deformations are recorded.

It is this event that has kept the scientific community, hence the great importance of the study carried out by the Virginia Polytechnic Institute in March 2023where the inner workings of the African valley were explored using GPS and a 3D thermomechanical modeling system.

It is in this way that the research, which can be consulted in the Journal of Geophysical Researchit was discovered that the Parallel deformations are the result of a phenomenon called the African superfeather.

The African superfeather refers to the massive emergence of the hot mantle that emerges from the depths of the planet, transporting heat to the surface. Thus, the molten rock extends from southwest Africa to the northwest of the continent, becoming shallower as it expands northward..

It is in this way that the team of researchers considers that this process could be the motivation for the abnormal deformations in the African Valley. Likewise, the analysis indicates that the lithospheric buoyancy forces, responsible for perpendicular deformations, are driving the crack.

Notably, Over time, the Rift Valley has been found to grow at a rate of 7 millimeters per year, driven by plate tectonics and volcanic activity in the regions over which it extends..

In this context, it is contemplated that, when it fully opens, the Rift Valley will end up separating Africa in two, which will give rise to an ocean in the middle of these two parts. When this happens, the Current territories of Ethiopia, Somalia, Djibouti, Kenya and Eritrea will be detached from the rest of the continent.

And although, according to the calculations of geologists, The separation of the African continent into two is expected to be completed in around 50 million years, authorities should take this data into account when planning new roads as well as other infrastructure projects..