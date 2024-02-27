Ministry removed 3 people from its staff who accuse the Secretary of Continuing Education, Maria Tripodi, of offending subordinates

The Ministry of Education (MEC) dismissed, on February 21, 3 public servants who denounced the Secretary of Continuing Education, Maria do Rosário Tripodi, for moral harassment. The information is from the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo.

The employees reported, in a complaint sent to the Public Ministry of Labor, that Tripodi offended and treated subordinates harshly. The hearings were held last week.

All 3 held commissioned positions. Are they:

Décio Guimarães – Director of Special Education in the Inclusive Perspective;

Fernanda Cardoso – Head of projects;

Enicéia Mendes – Special Education Coordinator at Inclusive Perspective.

A visually impaired person, Guimarães also reported the secretary for ableism to the National Human Rights Ombudsman's Office.

The case is investigated by the Regional Labor Attorney's Office of the 10th region and is under judicial secrecy.

In a statement, Secadi (Secretariat of Continuing Education) denied retaliation and said it had not been notified about the investigations.

“[A secretaria] vehemently repudiates the attempt to impute any conduct that is contrary to the very nature of the secretariat, whose central agenda is equity in guaranteeing the right to education for people with disabilities, indigenous people, quilombolas, rural populations and other historically minorized and marginalized groups”says the note.

“The commissioned positions are freely appointed and the dismissal of the professionals mentioned follows Secadi’s discretionary decision”stated Secadi.

O Power360 He sought out the 3 employees fired by the ministry, but there was no response. The space remains open for demonstrations.