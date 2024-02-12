The singer Franco Califano, celebrated in a recent Rai1 TV series, had only one daughter, called Silvia. Let's find out who she is, how old she is and what she does today, that she has lost her father

Is called Silvia and it's Franco Califano's only daughter. His name is much sought after these days, since Rai Uno has dedicated a TV series to the great Roman singer broadcast in prime time starring a son of art, Leo Gassman, in the role of the Caliph. Who is Silvia Califano? What do you do today and what was your relationship with your very famous father?

Silvia Califano is the only daughter of Franco Califano and the wife Rita Di Tommaso, married when she was 19. Born in 1959, she has never liked being in the spotlight, trying to live as far away from the world of entertainment as possible. She has a 25 year old daughter called Francesca. Not much else is known about her private life.

Today the Caliph's daughter is 64 years old and she was good classical ballet dancer. After graduating from art school, she has always dedicated herself to her greatest passion. She studied at the Rome Ballet and specialized in various schools in Venice, London and Paris. Today you run a dance school in Trieste. You also worked as a costume designer

Franco Califano has abandoned his wife Rita and their 5-month-old daughter. Silvia began to get to know her father through the photo novels of which the Caliph was the protagonist and which her mother showed her.

It's not true that my father abandoned a woman with a big belly. I was born a year after Mom and Dad got married, and he left when I was five months old. Over time I managed to understand his escape: he was entering the world of entertainment, perhaps a daughter didn't know how to handle it.

Califano then passed away on March 30, 2013. During his funeral, she said that they lost many pieces of their life together, even though they loved each other.

The relationship of Franco Califano's daughter with her father

He doesn't have fond memories of his father. Indeed, their relationship has always been very conflictual, because he has never been there. She met him when he was 20 years old.

He didn't know how to be a father. He had several girlfriends, even younger than me. At school I was the only one who didn't have both parents. People complimented me on his songs, but I just wanted a normal dad. Even though I have only recently begun to pay for the lack of a father.

The daughter never accepted the idea of ​​having been abandoned by her father. When she grew up she tried in every way to mend the relationship. And if she managed to get to know him it is only thanks to her tenacity and willpower.