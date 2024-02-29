It starts in Bahrain

The first two free practice sessions will take place today in Bahrain where – perhaps – the teams will actually begin to show their strength potential available although the final 'barrels' will only arrive tomorrow in Qualifying.

In the list of updates Red Bull brought five new elements categorized as 'performance', Ferrari three. In the tests, the SF-24 was a candidate to be the main 'anti-Red Bull' with time trial in hand and now confirmations are expected in the race weekend, which will however only be the first of 24 in what will be the longest season in history of F1.

Red Bull's technical director, Pierre Waché, underlined that the Milton Keynes team had to take risks with the RB20 because the RB19 had reached the end of development. The opponents have obviously taken inspiration from Red Bull 2023 and Waché himself admitted that the rival teams could even do better in terms of exploiting the potential of that type of aerodynamic concept. Questioned by the French sports newspaper The Team on which Waché teams he is particularly concerned about in 2024 the Red Bull man responded as follows: “It's difficult to say who our main rival will be. Obviously I have a 'soft spot' for Aston Martin because it more or less followed the same philosophy that we had too so I am able to understand it better. However, I struggle to understand the superior aerodynamics of the Ferrari, but it seems to be the fastest“.