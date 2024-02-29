Maria had decided that she would not sign the separation: that's what she was afraid of

Maria Ferreira had been hesitant about signing for the definitive separation from her husband Vittorio Pescaglini. The woman was afraid that the economic agreements were to her disadvantage, she did not have a job and her only economic source was the man. Not only that, she was also afraid of losing her Italian citizenship and being sent back to Brazil, where her daughter from a previous relationship lives.

That would be the reason he would do it trigger anger of Vittorio Pescaglini, who lured her on the street, near the hotel where he was staying in Fornaci di Barga, with the promise to give her 3 thousand euros. An amount that Maria had been asking him for some time. A trap into which she fell, which unfortunately cost her her life.

Let's meet this afternoon in front of the hotel, I'll bring you 3 thousand euros in cash.

He didn't have the 3 thousand euros, Vittorio Pescaglini only had one hunting knife with a 20cm long blade. His wife had announced to him with a message that he would not have signed the separation, scheduled for the following day. She had several fears and needed reassurance first. As soon as she arrived, Vittorio threw himself at her and within moments he had broke his life. For a year and a half the two had been arguing every day, a marriage that lasted 20 long years.

After the crime, Pescaglini sent a message to a friend and then alarmed the authorities and left delivered. The charge is that of aggravated voluntary crime. The man finds himself imprisoned in the Lucca prison, awaiting the interrogation before the investigating judge. We also await theautopsy on Mary's lifeless body.

The investigations revealed that since Maria Ferreira left home, she had fallen into depression. She had also tried to take her own life. Her husband claims that that gesture was due to another disappointment in love, but she cannot confirm this today. He told her friends that he had afraid of him.