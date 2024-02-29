The candidatures of Nubia Ramos and Jesus Valdezfor him Ecological Green Party they have raised a lot controversybut they say that they are not seeking to take away votes from the opposition alliance oa Brunettethey simply go for it citizen vote and of the youths who represent the 39 percent of voters who have not yet decided who they will vote for in the next election.

Jesus Valdez was in yesterday Mazatlantouring the municipalities of the south of the state, meeting with the directors of the municipal committees of the party, and announces that they will begin their campaign in the enchanted lake of Culiacanjust after midnight today, February 29, that is in the first minute of March 1.

In their campaign projects they will privilege the green agenda that is fashionable internationally and he trusts that both he and Nubia have political experience and that they will have a deep impact on the minds of the electorate. In short, they are not anyone's troupe and will not be a “sweet connoisseur” during the campaigns.

They recognize that like never before, the alliances and parties have fractured in Sinaloa and that the electorate will have five formulas from which to choose on election day, and they hope to be favored. They will come to Los Mochis during the campaign next Sunday.

Potpourri. There is no deadline that does not expire and today Mayor Gerardo Vargas will leave the reins of the city council and it is expected that immediately, possibly tomorrow in the State Congress, Gerardo Hervas will be approved and sworn in as substitute mayor, so that it lasts. at the head of the municipal administration for the next three months of the campaigns or until his term ends.

He announces that he will not intervene in the appointment of the new city council officials, that Hervas will be the one who will appoint those who resign to become candidates, although some, it is assumed that the majority will remain working in their respective positions. In case doubts light candles so as not to be removed and even to be promoted as already happened with Secretary Dalvingh Iturrios.

TRICOLORES. There is palpable discontent among the PRI militancy, because not long ago it was the hegemonic party in Ahome and Sinaloa, it has now become a secondary dish, that is, they complain that they were left without the presidential candidacy and without candidates. in the senatorial offices.

They consider that they lost out in the distribution of the Strength and Heart for Mexico alliance made up at the national level by: the PRI, PAN and PRD, to which the PAS is added in Sinaloa to further relegate the PRI members who could start a new rout of people who do not want to campaign for the pluris to arrive.

COLLECTION. To give him a head start, yesterday it was the turn of the still treasurer, Gerardo Hervas, to attend on behalf of Mayor Gerardo Vargas, attend the start of the Red Cross Collection, in which he pledged the support of the city council for one and a half million pesos .

DISBANDED. 21 of the 40 deputies leave the State Congress to seek re-election, mayoralty or federal deputies.

“We are going for the citizen and youth vote”: Jesús Valdez, candidate for senator.

