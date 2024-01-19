Starting this year, private citizens in France, Belgium and Luxembourg will be able to take advantage of the end-of-life vehicle recycling service offered by Valorauto, a free and sustainable solution for the management of vehicles weighing less than 3.5 tonnes, both cars and light commercial vehicles (LCVs), regardless of brand or engine (combustion or electric).

How does it work?

But what is Valorauto? It is a joint venture created by Stellantis and Galloo, leaders in the recycling of ferrous and non-ferrous metals, whose objective is precisely to manage the collection and recycling of end-of-life vehicles through a network of certified professionals, resulting in recycling over 95% of the materials. An efficient way to contribute to the circular economy in compliance with current legislation. After opening it to sector operators in November 2023, Valorauto now extends this service to private individuals from the three Scudetto countries (with the hope that it can also arrive in Italy), who simply have to register on the website www.valorauto. com and fill out the information form. At that point they will receive a competitive offer for the collection of their vehicle and will be able to choose whether to deliver it to one of the 300 authorized collection centers partners of SUSTAINera Valorauto SAS present in the area, or whether to opt for free collection at their home, even at 'abroad. To improve the quality of service, the network will grow to 800 centers by the end of 2024.

Everything simpler

Valorauto takes care of the management of all paper administrative documentation, including the delivery of the vehicle scrapping certificate to the last owner, secure payment, with protection of data confidentiality, and end-of-life treatment of the vehicle according to the highest standards. rigorous in the industry. The removal of all polluting materials before processing is also guaranteed, maximizing the reuse of parts and the recycling of materials. A simple and safe solution which, in addition to environmental protection, contributes to the fight against illegal trafficking of components.