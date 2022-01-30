Photographer Josh has decided to immortalize the love story between this couple and the two cats Grace and Max and to tell it on the internet

A San Francisco photographer named Josh Norem has been keen on photographing cats for some time. He collaborates with the Saving Grace Rescue shelter and takes care of taking beautiful photos of disabled kittens, with the intent of helping them find a family forever. His two favorite felines are called Grace and Max and they are two beautiful and very sweet kittens who unfortunately lost their sight as children.

As a cat lover, I have come to realize that many of these special needs animals are put down when they arrive at a shelter. So I started collaborating with this shelter to help cats like them (sighted and blind) to find a home. And I thought one of the best ways to help them was to make sure they had great photos.

The work Josh has done with so many blind kittens has been exceptional. Thanks to him, dozens of felines with this serious problem have managed to find a loving family to look after them and love them.

Josh falls in love with Grace and Max

Once the kittens find a family, Josh moves on and takes care of helping others. But when he saw that a loving one couple he had even two adoptedhe decided to be passionate about their story.

Janell and Justin are the names of the adoptive parents of these two kittens. I’m really wonderful and, according to Josh, this couple are very busy caring for their two felines.

Grace and Max, this is the name of these two beautiful kittens, they seem to have no disabilities.

They run, play and are always together. They also combine many spite to their parents, but now no one in the house can do without them.

Josh decided to tell this wonderful story not only because he became attached to the two cats and their spectacular new human parents. He also did it because he hopes their story will convince many other people to take the same step that these two young people took.

On the other hand, a disability does not make one animal worse than another. Indeed, they even seem to be more special. Always ready to give an extra dose of love to people who show that they really love them.