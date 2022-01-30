Theater and film actress Larisa Luzhina expressed her condolences on the death of People’s Artist of the RSFSR Leonid Kuravlev. In an interview with Izvestia, she admitted that she hoped for the recovery of the actor.

“I sympathize very much. Still, I thought that he would get out, since he had already had the operation. But time takes its toll,” she stressed on January 30.

The actress said that she was grateful to fate for the opportunity to play with Kuravlyov in several films.

“I remember it with gratitude. I only have good memories. He is a brilliant artist and a very good partner. He is insanely organic, very reliable, he was humorous, very kind. True, he was not a shirt-guy, did not reveal his whole soul, but it was still very good to communicate with him, it was very comfortable with this person, ”Luzhin shared.

She added that Kuravlyov’s kind blue eyes and slightly ironic smile will remain in her memory forever.

“Insanely sorry that Lenechka is gone. It’s a pity that he hasn’t worked much lately and couldn’t give his talent, his love, his heart to the audience who love him, ”the artist summed up.

Kuravlyov’s death was reported earlier in the day by the Union of Cinematographers of Russia. The artist died at the age of 85.

Since the beginning of January, Kuravlev has been treated for pneumonia at City Clinical Hospital No. 40 in Kommunarka. The artist was admitted to the hospital on January 5 with suspected coronavirus. However, tests for COVID-19 did not confirm the diagnosis. Later, doctors performed an emergency stomach operation on Kuravlev – a gastrostomy.

At the end of the month, the actor’s son said that Kuravlev was cured of pneumonia and he was discharged from Kommunarka. He was supposed to undergo further rehabilitation in one of the medical institutions in Moscow.

Soviet and Russian theater and film actor Leonid Kuravlev was born on October 8, 1936 in Moscow. Among the most famous works of the artist are such paintings as “Such a guy lives”, “Ivan Vasilyevich changes his profession”, “The meeting place cannot be changed”, “Afonya”, “Seventeen moments of spring” and others.