“He just dominated. “That was a dominant performance from Shaquille O’Neal,” said LeBron James of his teammate’s performance, comparing Davis to former Lakers player and four-time NBA champion O’Neal, who was sitting in the hall. “When we are on the field together, we know what we are capable of. We’ve shared so many great moments,” James continued. James also had a good game with 24 points and eleven rebounds, and the 38-year-old was named the cup tournament’s most valuable player.