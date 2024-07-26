Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/26/2024 – 19:38

G20 finance ministers and central bank governors released a joint statement on Friday, 26, after the conclusion of a meeting in Rio de Janeiro. In the text, the group reinforces its commitment to fiscal sustainability, but promises a policy that also ensures economic growth and boosts public and private investment.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, the financial sector of the Group of 20 largest economies in the world (G20) had not been able to reach a consensus to publish a statement on the group’s decisions.

The Indonesian and Indian editions were left with a lack of publication of communiqués. When this happens, an alternative text is published, called a Chairs Summary by the group’s presidency. However, this is merely a record of the meetings, as if it were a kind of minutes.

Basically, the lack of an agreement is due to the way in which Russia’s invasion of the Eastern European country is portrayed and the main agents of discord are, on the one hand, Russia and China (who consider the G20 financial track an inadequate forum for geopolitical issues) and, on the other, the European Union and the United States.

In order to publish the statement, the Brazilian presidency resorted to the alternative of dismembering the text, leaving the geopolitical issues in a separate statement signed only by the host. The wording of the joint note, therefore, does not mention the conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine.