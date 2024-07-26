First Lady traveled to France to watch the Games after Lula didn’t go because he had “too much to do”

First Lady Janja Lula da Silva was welcomed this Friday (26.Jul.2024) by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron (Renascimento, center), and his wife, Brigitte Macron at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics.

“I feel very honored to represent my husband, the President [Luiz Inácio] Lula [da Silva (PT)], at the opening ceremony of the Olympics”, declared Janja on his X (ex-Twitter) profile.

JANJA REPRESENTS LULA

The First Lady hurriedly requested the credential to watch the games after Lula decided he wouldn’t go because, according to him, “There is a lot to do in Brazil”. Traveled with the Minister of Sports, Andre Fufuca.

According to the Poder360Janja’s credential request was approved by the IOC (International Olympic Committee) without any major problems, but it was considered an exception because he did not hold a high public office. There was also the impasse that Lula’s credential could not be passed on.

Despite the imbroglio, the request sent by the COB (Brazilian Olympic Committee) was accepted on an exceptional basis.