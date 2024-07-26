In Sweden, 13- and 15-year-old girls are suspected of murdering a teenage girl – both known to the authorities

According to the prosecutor, the girls have told about the events. However, the 15-year-old girl has previously denied the murder. The younger person is not criminally responsible.

in Sweden the 15-year-old girl suspected of murder is already known to the authorities, Aftonbladet news.

The girl was imprisoned in Landskrona on suspicion of the murder of a 15-year-old. The prosecutor has confirmed that the suspect knew the victim from the past.

According to Aftonbladet, the girl who was arrested on suspicion of murder had been taken into custody due to dangerous conditions at home. The documents of the authorities also show that the girl’s studies at school have been incomplete. The girl’s ability to use a phone and tablet is limited because their use has been considered a risk.

The girl has also run away from several placements. The municipal authorities have dealt with the girl’s case several times and she has been suspected of stealing things and collecting knives, among other things.

Of murder a 13-year-old girl is also suspected. The younger of the girls is not criminally responsible, but she is in the custody of the authorities.

Expressen’s according to the police have questioned both girls. According to the newspaper, the murder suspects and the victim had previously been placed in the same youth home in Skåne. According to Expressen, the 13-year-old girl had been taken into custody several times and that she had run away from her placement. Social welfare documents show that the girl was told that she could use physical violence.

Expressen’s according to the police suspect a dispute between the girls as the motive for the murder. According to the newspaper, the dispute was originally between the victim and the girls’ acquaintance, but the girls had chosen the side of their acquaintance. The police have not officially confirmed the claims about the motive.

– I can say that the girls have said that they have been involved in this event and that both girls are telling us about the series of events and the incident, which apparently refer to the same incident, the prosecutor Tomas Olvmyr Has said.

A third person is also suspected in connection with the case. He is suspected of aggravated protection of a criminal. Based on the information received by Expressen, it is a relative of one of the girls.