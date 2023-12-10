Good and bad news for gamers Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The first is that Ubisoft has revealed that the New Game Plus will be made available during the course of the next week via a free update.

The bad news is that it has already been announced Permadeath mode has been postponed in early 2024, with more details on the release date to be shared at a later date.

“The New Game+ for Assassin’s Creed Mirage is arriving next week!”, reads the post published by the French company on X | Twitter. “Dive back into Basim’s journey while maintaining your current progress and access new rewards.”

“The team is still working on permadeath modewhich is expected to release via an update in early 2024. Stay tuned!”