Good and bad news for gamers Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The first is that Ubisoft has revealed that the New Game Plus will be made available during the course of the next week via a free update.
The bad news is that it has already been announced Permadeath mode has been postponed in early 2024, with more details on the release date to be shared at a later date.
“The New Game+ for Assassin’s Creed Mirage is arriving next week!”, reads the post published by the French company on X | Twitter. “Dive back into Basim’s journey while maintaining your current progress and access new rewards.”
“The team is still working on permadeath modewhich is expected to release via an update in early 2024. Stay tuned!”
A little delay on the schedule
Both new features were announced last month by Ubisoft with publication set for the current month. There is little to say about New Game Plus, it is the classic mode that allows you to start a new game by loading the data of an already completed one, thus maintaining all the upgrades for Basim, with the possibility of also unlocking new rewards.
The permadeath mode, on the other hand, is an option that can be activated at any difficulty level that includes the “permanent death” of the character in the event of a game over, which leads to the loss of all progress and the need to start a new game from scratch. In short, a mode designed for the most daring players looking for a high-level challenge.
Evidently, Ubisoft’s developers need a few extra weeks to refine the final details regarding this latest mode, with the hope that players won’t have to wait too long.
#Assassins #Creed #Mirage #Game #Permadeath #mode #delayed
Leave a Reply