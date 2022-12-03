My Hero Academia It features many characters but only a few end up as fan favorites. Among the latter is Ochaco Uraraka, a young heroine aspirant who stands out for her fan art and cosplay.

She is a student at UA Academy and is in class 1-A. She is one of Izuku Midoriya’s companions in the series. The relationship between the two began from the entrance exam.

Midoriya had to do his best to save her from a runaway machine, and as was common back then, he ended up badly injured. It could well be said that from the beginning there was a mutual attraction between the two.

That is why it ended up becoming common for both of them to team up in various activities and challenges. This is how little by little they began to get closer to each other. Izuku Midoriya tends to get nervous around her.

Font: Instagram.

In Uraraka’s case, she usually blushes; she still needs to clarify the feelings between the two a bit. But many fans of My Hero Academia they already see them as a couple who just need to step up.

Due to the above, her popularity has grown progressively. To the above we must add that she stands out for her powers, beauty and sympathy. It is not uncommon for there to be more than one Ochaco Uraraka cosplay today.

An ideal Ochaco Uraraka cosplay for summer

Ochaco Uraraka cosplay from My Hero Academia What we bring you this time is a contribution from cosplayer _noemi_cos (@_noemi_otaku_girl_cos). In this case we cannot speak 100% fidelity.

The reason is that although it has elements associated with Uraraka, the suit is not similar to any that he has used; the hairstyle is. As for the suit, it is reminiscent of the one used by this heroine but adapted as a bikini.

Font: Instagram.

In addition to the two pieces that comprise it, she wears the boots that this heroine wears as well as the bracelets. If the cosplayer turned Ochaco Uraraka’s uniform into a swimsuit anyway… why leave the boots?

It’s not a very practical thing to say, although perhaps the reason is that he wanted his cosplay to be more identifiable in the eyes of the fans. It’s an interesting interpretation of this beloved character.

