Futsal | Jimbee Cartagena
With six capital casualties, Duda’s team is thrashed for the umpteenth time at the Virgen de la Cabeza and sees the streak of six consecutive victories cut
Another black chapter in the Virgen de la Cabeza, pavilion where Cartagena futsal always hits a wall. Jimbee Cartagena has never won in Valdepeñas, a really hostile territory. With each visit, the melon growers leave more scalded, in November 2019 (4-1), April 2021 (4-2) and up to two times last season: in o
#afternoon #forget #Valdepeñas #Jimbee #Cartagena
Leave a Reply