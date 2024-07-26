Today, artificial intelligence is already a fairly common tool, to the point that it is already difficult to distinguish whether certain scripts are made with it or if they have been made by an editor, this also goes for image generators by description and music. With this in mind, Activision has put itself in the public eye again, as it is reported that they used generative AI to create some skins in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

As it is said, in the spring of 2023an artist of Activision I was reading a message from the company’s then CTO, Michael Vanceabout how artificial intelligence was “top of mind” for the video game publisher. The systems were still being tested, Vance wrote, but “what we’ve seen so far is very promising.”

According to the media, Activision Blizzard began using AI for its games in early 2023. At the end of that same year, it released its first skin created using this technology, implying that the skin Yokai’s Wrath was developed, at least partially, with AI. Even the loading screen included in the bundle is suggested to have been generated by artificial intelligence, and it is unclear whether AI was also used in other parts of the creative process.

It is worth mentioning that the former employee of Activision confirmed that the information is true. He also mentioned that company leaders are encouraging employees to use AI tools, such as Midjourneyto speed up production processes.

The company is under review for allegedly using generative artificial intelligence to create the skins in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and sell them.

Via: Wired

Author’s note: It seems like this is the future for many video games, so we can’t escape the inevitable. I just hope it takes Nintendo a long time to implement it.