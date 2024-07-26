The arrival of Deadpool and Wolverine in theaters it reminded us of the magic of crossovers. Although they have been around for a while and are becoming more and more popular, we can’t help but get excited about some that seemed impossible. Like the union of these two mutants that for years was only a dream due to Hugh Jackman’s retirement and the characters being from Fox.

This reminded us that the cinema has already given us several unions that are equally or more memorable than this couple. That’s why we decided to remember some of the films that blew the minds of moviegoers and even earned millions at the box office for their respective studios. Of course we left out Marvel’s because everyone is already talking about them.

Cinema crossovers that delighted the masses

King Kong vs Godzilla is one of the oldest but most epic crossovers

Let’s start this list with one of the oldest crossovers we can remember: Godzilla vs King Kong. Although by today’s standards it may seem like just another popcorn movie, at the time it was quite a phenomenon. After all, it united the most famous monsters of the West and the East.

Furthermore, this union came at a time when it was not so common for this to happen, which made it even more surprising at the time. We also owe him a lot, because his success encouraged Toho to make more films about their giant lizard, which they were already letting die. It could be said that without this film we probably wouldn’t have the current ones.

Source: Warner Bros.

We know that Godzilla and Kong already have more modern crossovers, but we can’t help but praise this classic. Now it seems that a new film series is even being put together, centered on both of them as protagonists. And to think that the seeds of this were planted 62 years ago.

Freddy vs Jason

The horror genre also received its own crossover in the early 2000s with the film Freddy vs Jason. This brought together the masters of the 80s slasher genre in a competition to see who could achieve the highest body count. Of course they also took their shots at each other at the end.

The quality of the film is quite questionable, but upon its release it caused quite a stir. In fact, it became the second highest-grossing film in the Nightmare on Elm Street series and the highest-grossing film related to Friday the 13th. There’s no doubt that people were very interested in seeing these supernatural killers face off.

Source: New Line Cinema

Although we only saw this union of Freddy and Jason in the movies, it gave rise to more crossovers in the comics. In the print they met Ash of The Evil Dead in a pair of crazy stories where the hero had to face the two beings who were revived by the United States Army to take advantage of their powers. Perhaps because of this crazy story, they never made it to the big screen.

Alien vs Predator joins the 80s creature crossover boom

Another great proof that people love crossovers is Alien vs Predator. For several years before its release, we saw them fighting in comics and even video games. However, it was not until 2004 that they finally had their chance to go head to head on the big screen.

Curiously, we have another situation like Freddy vs Jason, where critics destroyed the film but people turned it into a box office success. They honestly promised fights between the xenomorph and the most adept hunter in the galaxy and that’s exactly what they gave us.

Source: 20th Century Fox

Its financial success ensured a sequel that arrived just three years later. Although this one was also a box office success, the producers of these franchises decided to leave crossovers aside. Since then Alien and Predator have not met again, but their franchises are in full resurgence thanks to Prey and Alien: Rommulus

The Expendables paid tribute to the greatest action heroes of the 90s

Although the Expendables movies are not crossovers as such, they do not reunite John McClane with the T-800, we can still consider them as such. After all, beyond their names, it seems that the characters of Stallone, Bruce Willis and Arnold Schwarzenegger come from their nineties hits. With all his iconic phrases like ‘yippie ki yay’ or ‘I’ll be back’

This film was a reunion of the top action heroes of the time, along with some more modern additions. The result, while not worthy of an Oscar, is a fairly entertaining film. Not to mention that it was a tremendous success at the time, which led to three sequels.

Source: Millenium Films

The Expendables 2 and 3 decided to make more of the premise by adding more action heroes to their cast, either as heroes or villains. Antonio Banderas, Chuck Norris, Wesley Snipes, Mel Gibson and Jean Claude Van-Damme were just some of the stars we were happy to see back on the big screen.

Roger Rabbit was one of the most ambitious crossovers for the time in which it came out.

Most of the crossovers on this list brought together just a couple of cinema icons, with the exception of The Expendables. However, in the eighties Robert Zemeckis had a very crazy idea of ​​uniting hundreds of Warner Bros. characters with hundreds of Disney characters and he succeeded.

The result is nothing more and nothing less than Who cheated on roger rabbit? A film that gives us a film noir in a world where humans and cartoons live together. In addition to a very good and interesting story, it is packed with cameo after cameo after cameo from the favorite cartoons of many childhoods.

There’s nothing like watching Donald and Daffy Ducks take out their anger on each other with increasingly creative traps or watching Mickey Mouse skydiving with Bugs Bunny. Of course, this union was not easy and much less cheap, so we will probably never see anything like it again in the cinema. At least until a Fortnite movie comes along. What other movie crossovers do you think we’ve missed?

