In an unusual event in world football, the coach of the Rangers, Michael Bealehe ordered his players to score a goal, something that, at first, the stands did not understand, but everything has an explanation.

It happened on the fifth date of the Scottish Cup in a match between Glasgow Rangers and Patrick Thistle.

(Daniel Cataño could receive double punishment for responding to fan aggression)

(James Rodríguez scored double with Olympiacos: see the goals)

The move to the next round was disputed and the commitment was tied at one goal, when a controversial goal arose.

just the decision

The Patrick Thistle players took the ball out in order for an opponent to be treated, but the Rangers did not take this ‘detail’ into account, they resumed the game, but did not return the ball to their opponents, in a clear foul to fair play.

Malik Tillman he took advantage of the situation, picked up the ball and scored 2-1 in favor of Rangers, which sparked protests from his rivals.

Seeing what happened, Beale gave the order that no one attack the Patrick Thistle player, when they served from the middle of the field.

His coaches obeyed and Patrick Thistle tied the game, 2-2, an action for which the DT was congratulated by the stands, the players and the rival DT.

In the end, a bit of James Sands gave the victory, 3-2 to Rangers.

(Daniel Cataño: drastic decision against the fan who attacked him, video)(Daniel Cataño: the sad message from his wife after the attack, video)

Lordship 👏🏼! In the Scottish Cup 🏴 Rangers DT asks his players to let themselves score a goal because the one they scored did not respect ‘Fair Play’. pic.twitter.com/piIQU4TNP1 — Actual Soccer (@ActualFutbol) February 13, 2023

Sports