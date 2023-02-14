Thanks to the presence of Chiara Ferragni at the festival, Sanremo would have earned a staggering amount

Without any shadow of a doubt, Clare Ferragni was one of the most awaited and talked about faces of this 73rd edition of the San Remo Festival. According to the numerous rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, the digital entrepreneur would have earned a dizzying figure for the entire Ligurian city. Let’s find out all the details together.

On the occasion of 73rd edition of the San Remo Festival, Chiara Ferragni made her debut in the world of Italian television for the first time. After several requests made by Amadeusfinally the digital entrepreneur has accepted his invitation to participate in the singing festival as a co-host.

L’digital entrepreneur was present on stage at the Ariston Theater on the opening night and on the final night. In addition to Fedez’s wife, to hold the role of co-hosts it was Francesca Fagnani, Paola Enogu and Chiara Francini.

However, it seems theInvitation of the most famous influencer in the world was the one who would have allowed the Ligurian city and its inhabitants to earn more. To spread it scoop was the Instagram profile mffashion_com. These are the words which you read in a post:

According to Launchmetrics, the event recorded more than double the value of the last edition. With the co-host of the first and last evening, Dior earned 9.3 million euros in miv and Schiaparelli almost 3 million.

The Italian Song Festival is worth approx 310 million euros. However, according to what was reported by the social account in question, Chiara Ferragni would have generated well by herself 39 million euros. It is a real one staggering number which clearly brought so much luck to the wonderful city of Sanremo, to all its citizens and beyond.