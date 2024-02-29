At least one person has died in the forest fire. Dozens of homes have been destroyed.

of the United States The largest wildfire in the state's history is raging in Texas. The Smokehouse Creek wildfire has already burned more than 400,000 hectares of land in the Panhandle in the northern part of the state.

At least one person has died in the forest fire, the news agency Reuters reports, among others, ABC News and CNN. There is no certainty about the number of evacuated people.

Dozens of homes have reportedly been destroyed in the forest fire. The exact number of destroyed buildings is unclear.

Gilissa Murray looked at the ruins of her home destroyed by a forest fire in the town of Canadian, Texas, on Wednesday.

Forest fire area has doubled since Wednesday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service website, Reuters reports. Only three percent of the forest fire was under control on Thursday morning.

In addition to the Smokehouse Creek fire, several other wildfires are raging in Texas. Forest fires have also broken out in the neighboring state of Oklahoma.

Weather conditions do not make the situation any easier. Among other things The New York Times writes that firefighters have limited time to fight wildfires, as dry air and winds are forecast for northern Texas for the rest of the week.

An aerial photo taken on Wednesday shows the terrain and buildings destroyed by the forest fire in the town of Stinnett.