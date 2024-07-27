Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/26/2024 – 21:50

At an event held this Friday, the 26th, at the São Paulo City Council, the Minister of Entrepreneurship, Márcio França (PSB), said that Congresswoman Tabata Amaral (PSB) will receive “whatever is necessary” in terms of investment in her campaign for Mayor of São Paulo. “The party will make her the main recipient of our resources, nationally,” he stated.

“She is Brazil’s (PSB) preferred candidate. There will be no shortage of resources. I have never seen anyone raise as many resources as she does as an individual. That alone would be a phenomenon,” said França.

Among the names considered to be Tabata’s running mate are Lu Alckmin, wife of Vice President Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), and Lúcia França (PSB), wife of Márcio França. Alckmin and França are the main guarantors of the federal deputy’s pre-candidacy.

To the Statethe minister considers that Lu Alckmin would be “fantastic” as vice president. However, since she lives in Brasília and has never run for election, it would not be easy to form this ticket. “Lucia (França) (PSB) got involved in this story of more women in the PSB, she had a dispute in the election with Haddad. So she ended up leaving an interesting mark as well,” the minister emphasizes about his wife.

The choice of the vice president, however, will be made after the convention. This is a common strategy in party conventions, but in Tabata’s case, it gains relevance given the internal rift experienced by the PSDB, the party she was trying to win support from.

Márcio França also spoke about José Luiz Datena (PSDB), who until recently was the candidate for vice-mayor on the PSB ticket. “From the time I’ve spent with him over the years, we know his personality. Every moment is an emotion, so he’ll go all the way. Of course, we’ll respect him if he’s a candidate. He’s always a very strong candidate.” He added that the journalist “has every right to be a candidate.”

The meeting this Friday, the 26th, organized by councilman Eliseu Gabriel (PSB), who will be officially named one of the candidates for reelection to the Chamber by the party on Saturday, the 27th, celebrated the delivery of the posthumous title of honorary citizen of São Paulo to Eduardo Campos, who died in a plane crash in Santos, on the coast of São Paulo, in 2014, when he was also a candidate for president of the Republic for the PSB.

The tribute was proposed before Campos’ death, but approved in 2015 and never delivered. The idea was to take advantage of the presence of João and other party leaders in São Paulo for the party convention.

In addition to Eliseu, França and Tabata, the ceremony was attended by the mayor and candidate for reelection of Recife João Campos (PSB), federal deputy Pedro Campos (PSB), both sons of Eduardo, and the governor of Espírito Santo, Renato Casagrande (PSB). Vice-president Geraldo Alckmin did not attend, but is expected to attend the party convention that will confirm the launch of the federal deputy as a candidate for mayor of the capital of São Paulo on Saturday, the 27th.