An unusual event occurred this Wednesday at the sports headquarters of the Cali America. The club's largest shareholder, Tulio Gomez, asked for help from Firefighters and authorities after an attack by African bees.

“At this time we have an attack of African bees in our sports headquarters in Cascajal. Please urgently we need the support of firefighters and ambulance,” Gómez said through his social networks.

The businessman requested an ambulance, but it is not officially known if any member of the squad or coaching staff was injured.



According to several media outlets in Valle del Cauca, the Fire Department arrived at kilometer 7 of the Vía a Jamundí – Callejón Cascajal to attend to this emergency in América de Cali.

SPORTS