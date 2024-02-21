WWhat kind of person commits such an act? That's what many people want to know this Wednesday in the Frankfurt district court. All spectator seats are occupied, and employees from the judiciary have also come to listen. Two women ask the sergeant in front of the door whether the trial they heard about was taking place in the hall: “We wanted to see what the defendant looked like.” When he came in minutes later in handcuffs, silence fell over the hall for seconds later interrupted by the sobs of the co-plaintiff, who was sitting in the front row.

It is an inconspicuous man on whom all eyes are focused at this moment. 45 years old, short, short dark hair, looking downwards. He has been in custody since March of last year: He is said to have killed a prostitute in his apartment in Offenbach in October 2022 and later walled up the body in a wall of his bedroom.

Two months earlier, he met the 27-year-old woman in a brothel in Offenbach and “after a short time fell in love with her,” according to the indictment. He only went to the brothel for her, gave her gifts and also wrote to her privately on his smartphone. The woman, on the other hand, behaved distantly and told him that he was just a friend to her. Nevertheless, the man behaved increasingly possessively and stalked her “like a stalker”.

The woman was married and had children

The public prosecutor then reconstructs the night of the crime in the indictment as follows: There was a “sudden and narcissistic insult” to the man, triggered either by the woman rejecting a relationship or by the fact that the defendant found out at the time that the woman was married and had children. He developed such hatred, the prosecutor's office said on Wednesday morning, that he decided to kill her – so that no one else could “have” her.







He stabbed her in the left upper abdomen with a knife, broke her nose and used massive force on her neck for several minutes. Only when she stopped moving, according to the accusation, did he let go of her.

According to the prosecution, the woman lost a lot of blood during the murder, which soaked into the mattress and splashed onto the wall. For more than two months, until January 2023, the defendant left the dead woman covered on his bed. When the body began to decompose, neighbors asked the man about the smell. He then wrapped the body in garbage bags until a “mummy-like cocoon” was created. Then he walled her up “to have her with him forever.”

The body remained undiscovered for a long time. During a search of the defendant's apartment, investigators finally found traces of the woman's blood; The public prosecutor then applied for an arrest warrant. About a month later, the man was arrested in Paris. It wasn't until two months later, in May 2023, that he led investigators to the hidden corpse, which was already mummified at that point.

The public prosecutor's office accuses the man of murder for base motives. After the indictment was read out, the regional court issued a legal notice: the murder feature of insidiousness could also come into question if the evidence shows this. Since the woman met him in his apartment, she consciously forewent the protection that the brothel had given her. This indicates a special trust towards the man. According to the presiding judge, the investigation also showed that the woman did not attempt to escape and that residents of the house did not hear any sounds of fighting. This suggests that the woman was surprised. The court has set continuation dates until April.