













They report that Lego Fortnite has more players than Battle Royale itself | TierraGamer: news and entertainment about anime, series, video games and technology









Of the new experiences or game modes added to the main one, it is the most successful. Rocket Racingfrom Psyonix, which came out on December 8, is currently below 800,000 players.

With respect to Fortnite Festival, which came out on December 9, is at around 600 thousand users. It is clear that Lego Fortnite It is the most attractive modality for many people, at least for now.

We recommend: Lego Fortnite is now available, changing Epic's Battle Royale forever.

This is an experience focused on survival and where it is necessary to build in a way similar to Minecraft. Players have to collect LEGO items in the world of Fortnite to create houses, buildings and much more.

Fountain: Epic Games.

Lego Fortnite arrived in the main game with more than 1,200 costumes that received free Lego variants. Many skins created by Epic Games are guaranteed to have LEGO versions.

However, it cannot be completely guaranteed in licensed characters from other video games, movies, series, comics, movies and anime.

Of those that do exist, this possibility is with Star Wars and Marvel due to agreements made by the LEGO Group.

What is unlikely is that there will be LEGO designs based on franchises for adult audiences in this playable experience.

That is to say, players better not expect to see an Alien xenomorph in Lego Fortnite, nor RoboCop.

Fountain: Epic Games.

This is something that could be expected; It will be the most familiar franchises that will appear in this game mode. In any case, Epic Games and the LEGO Group have several agreements in this regard.

Apart from Lego Fortnite We have more video game information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)