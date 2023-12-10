The Sun: In China, doctors extracted 60 live parasitic worms from a woman’s eyes

Doctors removed 60 live parasitic worms from the eyes of a resident of the city of Kunming in China. About it reports edition of The Sun.

The publication's journalists clarified that the woman went to the hospital after she scratched her eye and a live worm fell out of it. During the operation, it turned out that dozens of parasites occupied the space between the eyeballs and eyelids. In total, doctors removed 50 worms from the right eye and 10 from the left.

All discovered invertebrates turned out to be representatives of the phylum Filarioidea – these are roundworms that usually live in Africa, as well as in some areas of South Asia, and are spread by insects. However, the patient claims that the infection occurred from domestic animals. According to her version, she stroked the pets, and then, without washing her hands, touched their eyes.

It was previously reported that a 30-year-old Briton suffered a tracheal injury due to trying to hold back a sneeze. Doctors had to perform an operation to remove the resulting hole.