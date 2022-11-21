Guerrero.-Inhabitants of the municipality of Florencio Villarreal yesterday blocked the Acapulco-Pinotepa Nacional federal highway to demand the live presentation of four members -three men and one woman- of the Union of Peoples and Organizations of the State of Guerrero (UPOEG) that since this Friday they are missing.

The closure of this road began on Saturday and until yesterday afternoon continued in the vicinity of the town of Cruz Grande, head of the municipality located about 70 kilometers from acapulco.

Bruno Plácido Valerio, leader of this self-defense group, affirmed that the four members of the UPOEG they disappeared when they returned from an assembly in the community of Barra Vieja, in the municipality of acapulco.

They are Angélica López Cruz, Octavio Maganda Gallardo, Antonio Mejía Villa and Diego González Lorenzo.

“In that area of ​​the federal highway there are two Army checkpoints. How is it possible that they did not realize what happened to the compañera and compañeros?” Plácido Valerio reproached.

The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) announced that since Saturday night the search protocols were activated, in coordination with the National Guard.

However, the UPOEG leader accused the Prosecutor of omission.

“They (from the FGE) came here and they had nothing, no videos or anything.”

“We see an inaction of the prosecutionyesterday (Saturday) the Deputy Prosecutor came and wanted to evict us instead of investigating,” Plácido said at a press conference.

The community leader warned that if he does not have a response from the prosecutiontheir organization and the relatives of the missing they are going to enter colonies of acapulco to perform the search.

He recalled that in the Barra Vieja area of ​​Acapulco – where UPOEG has control of security – on April 22 an armed group ambushed four members of their organization with bullets.