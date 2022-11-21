World Cup football | The first drug seizure of the World Cup was made in Qatar

1,990 tablets of the painkiller tramadol and 464.5 grams of hashish remained in Tulli’s wounds.

According to the country’s authorities, 1,990 tablets of the painkiller tramadol and 464.5 grams of hashish, which is included in cannabis products, were left in the wounds of customs officials at Hamad airport.

Tramadol is commonly used in football, according to the news agency AFP. The World Anti-Doping Council Wada is scheduled to add tramadol to the list of banned substances in sports in 2024. The use of the drug is already prohibited in cycling.

Former goalkeeper of the football club Liverpool Chris Kirkland has said in an interview earlier this year that he was contemplating suicide due to an overdose of tramadol.

of Qatar authorities did not reveal the nationality of the passenger suspected of transporting drugs. The customs authorities searched his luggage because they had suspected a smuggling attempt.

A person suspected of smuggling faces trial in Qatar. Possession of drugs is strictly prohibited in Qatar, and violations of the law are commonly met with long prison terms, hefty fines and deportation.

Qatar has estimated that one million soccer fans will arrive in the country at the time of the men’s World Cup finals. The tournament started on Sunday and ends on December 18.