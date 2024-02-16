Lisa Lopeza Mexican known and loved in the local community, lost her life in the middle of a shooting during the Kansas City Chiefs parade last Wednesday, February 14, is remembered by her family for the love who had his father and for everything he taught him, the love of music, one of the most important values.

Lisa, renowned radio host of the 'Taste of Tejano' program, had a close relationship with her father, whom she deeply admired for his talent, a musician renowned for playing regional Mexican music. Her last gesture toward him was a social media post on December 29, 2023, thanking Kansas City Hispanic News for highlighting the wonderful connection they shared.

In that post, Lisa Lopez shared images of happy moments with his father, highlighting their shared passion for music, especially mariachi, a cultural expression deeply rooted in the Mexican community. His father, Beto Lopezis a man known and respected in the town for his musical talent, which led many to recognize Lisa like his daughter.

Meanwhile, Lisa She stood out as a local host and gained fame for her participation in the weekly program “Taste of Tejano” on KKFI Radio 90.1 FM. She attributed her love of music to the musical environment in which she grew up, always influenced by Tejano and mariachi.

Screenshot of Lisa López's Facebook.

Lisa's sudden death has plunged her family into grief. Her brother, in an interview with CNN, shared that Lisa was a loved and passionate person, especially for the Kansas City Chiefs, a team that held a special place in her heart.

Lisa's death has definitely left the Hispanic community shocked, who through social networks have left signs of love for her and her family.

The official Facebook page of 'Taste of Tejano' has become an honor for the work given as a host, where the step by step of how to help the family has been reported. Currently, there is a relief campaign in Gofundme.com to help support the financial expenses of Lisa's children.

In the last few hours, it has been announced that Taylor Swift joined the cause, and donated 100 thousand dollars to the family of the 280,778 that have been donated so far, the goal is to raise 75 thousand dollars that will be given directly to the family.