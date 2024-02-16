Accessories carried phrases and drawings with references to the pre-candidate; Psol denies involvement

The directory of the MDB (Brazilian Democratic Movement) of São Paulo went to the Electoral Court against the distribution of fans with phrases related to Guilherme Boulos (Psol – SP), pre-candidate for City Hall. Here's the complete (PDF – 2 MB).

In a representation presented this Friday (16.Feb.2024), the defense of the party of the current mayor and pre-candidate for re-election, Ricardo Nunessaid there is evidence of the campaign's participation in the making and distribution of items during carnival.

“The fact that the same advertising device was seen on the same day in different blocks around the city rules out the hypothesis that it was an individual political demonstration, making the idea that it was indeed an planned pre-campaign act quite plausible.”, stated the defense.

Fans, used to alleviate the heat during the festivities, carried the phrases “Stay, there will be [o desenho de um bolo]” It is “SP + delicious with [o desenho de um bolo]”. Bolo is a pun commonly associated with the federal deputy due to its similarity with his surname.

According to the MDB, Guilherme Boulos used public events for his personal favor and promotion. He was present in some of the blocks where these fans circulated, participating in electric trios and interacting with revelers.

The request asks for an investigation into financing, distribution logistics (since the accessories were made available in several blocks in the capital of São Paulo) and participation of Boulos' campaign in what would be irregular electoral promotion and outside the permitted period.

To the Power360Guilherme Boulos' advisor denied participation in the campaign and said it was an initiative carried out by the organization of the blocks.