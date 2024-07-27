Toluca.- Chihuahua will be home to the first Petstart collection plant, which is planned for 2026 and will be a source of employment for the people of Chihuahua.

This will be possible thanks to the collaborative work with Arca Continental, the second largest Coca-Cola bottler in Latin America and one of the most important internationally.

During a tour of the Petstar plant located in Toluca, representatives and directors of each of these two companies emphasized the importance of this company coming to the state where three collection centers will also be installed, one in Ciudad Juárez, another in Cuauhtémoc and one more in Creel.

Currently, Petstart recycles more than 33.5 billion PER bottles per year, which are transformed into the only and first food-grade recycled resin in the world to meet the highest quality standards.

To date, it has 27 collection units, generates 1,900 direct jobs and has collection plants in Ecatepec, Monterrey, Guadalajara, Toluca, Mérida and San Luis Potosí, Tijuana and very soon in Mazatlán.

Likewise, it has collection centers in Querétaro, Acapulco, Cancún, Pachuca, Tepic, Puerto Vallarta, Ensenada, Colima, Riviera Maya, Campeche, La Paz, Chetumal, Cozumel, Isla Mujeres, Holbox and this year they will be established in Los Cabos, Monclova, Mexicali and Cautla.

At the collection plant located in the city of Chihuahua, thousands of bottles will be collected, classified and later transported to Toluca, where they will be recycled and the final resin will be given to Arca Continental, where they will be converted back into soda and water bottles.

This will have a great impact on environmental protection and will improve the recycling culture among the people of Chihuahua.

It should be noted that a market study has already been carried out in the state in addition to a series of prior negotiations for the creation of this plant and this collection center.

Petstart is a 100 percent Mexican company led by Arca Continental, Coca-Cola de México, Bepensa Bebidas, Corporación del Fuerte, Corporación RICA, Grupo Embotellador Nayar and Embotelladora de Colima and through our Petstar Sustainable Business Model we allow PET bottles to be collected and recycled to be converted into new bottles infinitely.