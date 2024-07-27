In this season of summer vacation sales, Bodega Aurrera, known as the company of “Mamá Lucha, the champion of low prices”, has impressed its customers by offering a wide range of discounts, because in addition to placing promotions on items for travel, there are also products that will complement your style all year round. On its website it has highlighted with discounts of fragrances from prestigious brands such as Nautica, Guess, Hugo Boss, Versace, and more, with prices starting at $279 pesos.

These fragrances are available for both men and women, and the store founded by Jerónimo Arango, now a subsidiary of Walmart, also offers the option of paying in installments, making the acquisition of these products even easier. It offers a variety of perfumes, so that its customers can explore different aromas and find those that best suit your personality and style, whether for everyday use or for special occasions.

3×2 Nautica Voyage 100 ml Edt Spray Pack

◉ Price: $859 (Up to 12 fixed monthly payments of $113.02)

◉ Nautica Voyage is a woody aquatic fragrance for men, launched in 2006. Created by Maurice Roucel, it combines top notes of green leaves and apple, heart notes of mimosa and lotus flower, and base notes of amber, musk, oak moss and cedar.

Guess 75 Ml Edp Spray

◉ Price: $389 (Up to 12 fixed monthly payments of $51.18)

◉ Guess for Women is a floral fruity fragrance for women, also created by Maurice Roucel in 2006.

◉ Includes top notes of green apple, bergamot, strawberry and tangerine orange, heart notes of peony, magnolia, freesia, peach, jasmine, ylang-ylang, lily of the valley and red berries, and base notes of amber, musk, oak moss and cedar.

Hugo Boss Women Extreme Perfume 75 ml

◉ Price: $519 (Up to 12 fixed monthly payments of $68.29)

◉ It offers a fruity floral aroma with citrus touches, ideal for women looking for a fresh and modern fragrance.

Versace Eros 100 Ml Edp Spray

◉ Price: $1,099 (Up to 12 fixed monthly payments of $144.60)

◉ Contains top notes of mint, green apple and lemon, heart notes of tonka bean, geranium and ambroxan, and base notes of Madagascar vanilla, vetiver, oak moss, Virginia cedar and Atlas cedar.

Bleu Intense Perfume by L’bel for Men

◉ Price: $279

◉ Up to 12 fixed monthly payments of $36.71

◉ It offers a fresh and intense aroma, inspired by the energy of the sea and the herbal notes of sage.