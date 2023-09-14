Since its launch almost 40 years ago, dragon ball has captivated fans around the world with its exciting plot, iconic characters and epic battles. Over the decades, the series has generated countless doubts, theories and fantasies on the part of its followers, but there was one enigma that remained unsolved: the most powerful fusion possible within the universe of dragon ballthe union between Goku and Gohan.

Today, after almost four decades since its publication as a manga and the broadcast of the first chapter of the anime, we finally have an official explanation about this intriguing event. During the Buu Saga, Goku He is resurrected and receives the Potara earrings with the intention of merging with Gohan to defeat Majin Buu. However, in a time of tension, Goku throw one of the earrings to Gohanwho unfortunately drops it and is absorbed by Buu.

This moment left fans baffled, searching for a coherent explanation to understand why Gohan couldn’t catch the earring. Now, finally, it is revealed that this incident is due to the vision problems that plague Gohan. This clarification sheds light on the situation, recalling the fight against the Gamma androids, where Gohan He also failed to catch a Hermit’s Seed thrown by Piccolo.

This new information gives a surprising twist to the story and provides logic to the situation, giving fans a resolution to an enigma that has persisted for decades in the universe of dragon ball. Without a doubt, this revelation adds an exciting chapter to the legendary saga of Goku and his companions.

Via: msn

Editor’s note: This is the official explanation friends, but if you see the chapter where this happens, Gohan already had the Potara earring in his hand. He drops it when the piece of Majin Buu’s head surprises him and absorbs it, but hey, when things are canon, you have to accept them.