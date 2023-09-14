Minister states that extremists were counting on the “indispensable participation” of the Armed Forces to bring about the deposition of the elected government

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, from STF (Supreme Federal Court), stated this Wednesday (September 13, 2023) that the Army “there was no shortage of Brazilians” and did not join the “coup daydream” which was inflated after the election of the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). During the reading of his vote in the trial of the 1st criminal action that deals with extremist acts, Moraes stated that the action that led to the January 8th episode began shortly after the elections. He also claims that extremists planned “prevent the exercise of constitutional powers” It is “lead to the overthrow of the government legitimately constituted“. According to the judge, the extremists “they counted on the indispensable participation of the Brazilian Army”what “there was no shortage of Brazilians and society”according to Moraes. “The fact that some military personnel participated in coup actions and are being investigated does not tarnish a historical truth that must be proclaimed here: the Brazilian Army did not adhere to this daydream of several coup plotters, including politicians who are being investigated”he declared.