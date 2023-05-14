Many matches not to be missed after Saturday’s rain: Jannik ends the day on the Centrale, Fabio plays on the Grand Stand, the all-blue challenge on Pietrangeli. Nole, Giorgi and Cecchinato are also on the field

Francis Sessa

Rainy Saturday and therefore reduced program. Translated: it will be a spectacular Sunday at the Internazionali d’Italia. Very dense order of play, full of fascinating games and with many Italian protagonists. In Rome we get to the heart, day 7 tastes like a watershed. If everything goes smoothly from a meteorological point of view – the forecasts, from this point of view, are comforting – it will be fun. It starts at 11 with Giorgi-Muchova on the Central Stand and Cecchinato-Bautista on the Grand Stand, a blue double that is just a taste of what’s to come.

Italians — After Giorgi’s match, the daytime session on the most important pitch of the Foro Italico will continue with Iga Swiatek (against Lesia Tsurenko) and Novak Djokovic, who will face Grigor Dimitrov. The two top seeds at work one after the other. The evening session, not before 7 pm, will have Elena Rybakina as protagonists – the Kazakh will face Anna Kalinskaya – and above all Jannik Sinner, who will close the day by challenging the lucky loser Alexander Shevchenko: the South Tyrolean will be the only Italian on the field in the evening. So watch out for what will happen in the middle of day 7: Fabio Fognini will play against Holger Rune in the second match on the Grand Stand, while the Italian derby between Lorenzo Musetti and Matteo Arnaldi will be staged on Pietrangeli as the third match. See also Egan Bernal: another political trill that generates controversy and comments

the other matches — The day on Pietrangeli will be opened by Sakkari-Vondrousova and Medvedev-Ruusuvuori; after Musetti-Arnaldi, he will continue with Ruud-Bublik and Vekic-Samsonova. While on the Grand Stand, at the end of the intriguing match between Fognini and Rune, there will be Stefanos Tsitsipas: the Greek is ahead 6-4 4-3 (with break) against Nuno Borges, the match was interrupted due to rain. Following are Azarenka-Keys, Krejcikova-Ostapenko and Goffin-Zverev. There is truly something for all tastes: it is better to make yourself comfortable.