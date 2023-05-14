Ukraine, Tajani: “We didn’t know about the Vatican peace negotiations”

“Were we aware of the Vatican’s peace plan? Honestly not”. The foreign minister admits it in an interview with ‘La Stampa’, Antonio Tajani, commenting on the visit of the Ukrainian president Zelensky to Rome and the meeting with Pope Francis, recalling that the pontiff “is the head of Christianity and behaves accordingly also from the point of view of symbols. It is obvious that he pushes for peace, that he does everything to ensure that the parties find an agreement”. In any case, he stresses, a just peace is one in which “international law is restored and the Russians withdraw from Ukrainian territory”.

“Italy – he explains – is ready to listen to any proposal that could lead to an end to the conflict, but our position – which is the same as that of Europe and NATO – is clear: we support the ten points of Zelensky’s peace proposal No one can imagine solutions not shared with Kiev. Otherwise we wouldn’t be talking about peace, but about a Ukrainian defeat”.

As for Salvini’s position “in politics count the acts and those – highlights Tajani – are there for all to see. The government has a single line, it is serious, coherent and Salvini participated with me in an event on reconstruction in Ukraine that I organized in EUR just a few days ago”.

Ukraine, for peace Meloni is also betting on India

Meanwhile, according to the press “there are other mediators that the prime minister thinks of, and she lets her interlocutor know. One of the protagonists could be the Indian premier Narendra Modi. Two months ago during his visit to New Delhi Meloni had insisted on this point: if India wants to demonstrate a leadership that many indicators assign it (economic, industrial and demographic) it is good that it takes the diplomatic initiative. Already during the Delhi bilateral meeting, the prime minister had been able to note a certain reluctance on the part of the Indian leader to abandon the comfortable position of neutrality. But Meloni, strengthened by a relationship that she considers solid, is determined to insist and tomorrow she will call Modi to ask for an extra effort, of which she promptly informed Zelensky “.

As La Stampa explains, “the G7 in Hiroshima, to which the representatives of Ukraine and India are invited, will be an opportunity for the two leaders to meet for the first time and the Italian hope is that something will move from this possible bilateral The premier’s concern is not only concentrated on the moods of Italians who are increasingly wary of war, but thoughts also extend to the so-called “global South”, i.e. the countries of Africa and Asia (and in part of Latin America) always further away from the fate of Ukraine. A message must be sent to these countries, as well as to Western public opinion: it is not only China (or even Russia) that is seeking peace”.

