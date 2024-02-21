Stellantis is evaluating the possibility of producing economical electric vehicles of the Chinese brand Leapmotor at the factory Mirafiori. According to Automotive News Europe, production could begin between 2026 and 2027, with an annual capacity of up to 150,000 vehicles.

Chinese car production in Mirafiori

Mirafiori, for the first time, is considered as a possible European headquarters for the production of company vehicles Leapmotor, a Chinese brand acquired by Stellantis. The agreement involves the creation of a joint venture, Leapmotor International, in which Stellantis holds the 51% of the capital and has exclusive rights to export and manufacture Leapmotor products to the of outside China.

Leapmotor's low-cost vehicles could be built in Mirafiori together with the electric Fiat 500

The CEO of Stellantis, Carlos Tavares, confirmed the hypothesis of the production of Leapmotor cars in a European plant, stating that if there will be an economic opportunity, production could also take place in Italy, in particular in Mirafiori. Tavares stressed that the decision will depend on competitiveness of the site in terms of costs and quality.

How the Leapmotor To3 is made

The Leapmotor T03 is a compact electric city car that stands out for its modern and attractive design, its small dimensions and its rich technological equipment. It is a higher performance alternative to the Dacia Springthe currently cheapest electric city car on the Italian market, but also of Renault Twingo Electric or of the Smart EQ fortwo.

Characteristic Dacia Spring Leapmotor T03 Drums 26.8 kWh 41.3 kWh Autonomy (WLTP) 230 km 310km Engine Power 45 HP 109 HP Engine torque 125 Nm 150 Nm Acceleration (0-100 km/h) 19.1 seconds 9.9 seconds Full speed 125 km/h 150 km/h Charging type AC (up to 7 kW) AC (up to 11 kW) and DC (up to 50 kW) Charging Time (0-100%) 5 hours (AC) 36 minutes (DC) Dimensions 3.73m x 1.62m x 1.51m 3.62m x 1.65m x 1.57m Step 2.42 m 2.40 m Weight 970kg 1,160 kg Trunk 300 litres 210 litres Difference between Dacia Spring and Leapmotor T03

What's true

Production of Leapmotor cars, such as the T03, at Mirafiori is scheduled for 2026with a maximum production volume of 150,000 vehicles per year. These Chinese cars, if produced in the Piedmontese plant, would contribute to Stellantis' efforts to achieve the objective agreed with the Meloni government of producing one million vehicles in Italy by 2030. Currently, the Electric Fiat 500 and the Maserati Granturismo, Gran Cabrio and Levante.

New electric Fiat 500 production line, in the Mirafiori factory

At the moment, there is no official communication regarding the hypothesis that Mirafiori hosts the production of Leapmotor models. A spokesperson for Stellantis only confirmed Tavares' statements, without commenting on further rumors on the matter. Stellantis is carefully evaluating the possibility of profitably producing the Leapmotor modelsso these are still preliminary assessments.

Who is Leapmotor

Leapmotor is a Chinese brand founded in 2015, specializing in the production of electric vehicles and advanced modular platforms. It also offers Erev versions, equipped with a thermal engine dedicated to battery charging. Currently, it offers three models on the Chinese domestic market: the C01 sedan, the C11 SUV and the T03 compactall completely electric.

The Leapmotor T03 could be built in the Mirafiori factory

There T03 It seems ideal for production in Mirafiori due to its compact size and the price less than 20,000 euros. The Leapmotor C01 is available in both a fully electric and electric version range extenderwith a unit with 200 kW of power, 300 Nm of torque and a range of over 700 km according to the Chinese CLTC standard.

