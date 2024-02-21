













بشكل رسمي Hi-Fi Rush راح تنزل على

PS5 release 18 March 2024… وبكذا اول ضيف من العاب الـ XBOX يدخل

بيت البلاي سيتشن.. بتشتريها بسعرها الكامل؟ pic.twitter.com/INLIetVO3H — أحمد بن محفوظ (@A7mad) February 21, 2024

Happens that The trailer for our region was uploaded to YouTube HiFi Rush from the Bethesda Latam accountHowever, instead of being left as a draft, it was published unlisted – or privately -. This means that it could still be seen and, finally, the announcement that is now available was made public.

Source: Bethesda Latam

The Bethesda game developed by Tango Gameworks will be released on PlayStation 5 on March 18 and will include the “Arcade Challenge” update that came out last year on Xbox Series X|S.

It is worth noting that this information was already circulating on social networks and other platforms such as Reddit and several insiders in the video game industry had the information, which was not denied at the time by Xbox, but nothing was said either, by agreements with its partners.

Hi-Fi Rush is a great game that should take advantage of the PS5's DualSense

Yes ok the leak of the launch of HiFi Rush on PS5 by Bethesda Latam is a regrettable mistakeshould excite several owners of a Sony console because they will have the opportunity to play a very worthy title with entertaining mechanics and a pretty good story.

It is worth remembering that this, at the time, was a pleasant surprise announced at an Xbox presentation in 2023 with an immediate launch on Xbox Game Pass. We'd like to see how it would work with the DualSense.

Now it remains to be seen if this will be a 100% digital title or if it so happens that it will also be available in physical format. Are you excited about the arrival of Hi-Fi Rush on PS5? Will it also come to Switch? Follow the conversation in our Discord.

