Digital Eclipse announced The Making of Karateka its new interactive documentary dedicated to the creation of the first game of Jordan Mechner the father of Prince of Persia, which he developed while still a student.

A historical title

Karateka will be present in playable form and in multiple versions

digital eclipse is a studio famous for the high quality of its collections, including Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection.

Karateka is a 1984 game, originally released on Apple IIwhich turned out to be one of the best sellers ever among those released that year, despite having been made by a still boy Mechner.

z “Discover how Karateka was made with a comprehensive archive of design documents, playable prototypes, and all-new video features. You’ll be able to explore the interactive timelines at your own pace, as if you were visiting a museum.” There description it recalls very much the style of Digital Eclipse, whose works are very accurate from a historical point of view.

The Making of Karateka will also feature gods unreleased games Mechner: “Karateka Remastered is a new version of the original game that includes content that was cut at the time, a commentary, unlockable achievements and more. Deathbounce: Rebounded is a fast-paced twin-stick shooter based on Jordan’s unreleased prototype. “

The Making of Karateka is scheduled for release in the late summer of 2023, a date yet to be determined.