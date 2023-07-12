There TV series Of The Last of Us well received 24 Emmy nominations: a recognition of extraordinary importance for the show produced by HBO, even more so if we consider that it is the first time for a live action production based on a video game.

While work on Season 2 of The Last of Us is paused due to the writers’ strike, the transposition desired by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann continues to gather acclaim, in this case from critics, and we can assume that some rewards will come.

Taken from Naughty Dog’s masterpieceoriginally released in 2013 on PlayStation 3 before undergoing a remaster on PS4 and a remake on PS5, The Last of Us tells of the bond between two survivors against the backdrop of a dead and devastated America, ten years after the spread of a fungus that turned most people into monsters.