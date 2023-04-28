Mission accomplished, the adventure continues. Vincenzo Italiano enjoying Fiorentina’s advance to the Italian Cup final: “It’s been a truly incredible season so far – explained the Viola coach -. I think it was our fiftieth game, yet the team continues to go strong. I’m happy because we managed to defend the double advantage and now I’m happy to have given this dream to our fans”.

CONFIDENT

—

The Italian then says he is convinced that the team “can also recover in the league, but there is no doubt that having played many more games than other teams in the end took away some energy”. But the end of this story is still to be written: “I’m happy with the final I won. We played a careful, mature game, what we achieved is a gift for our extraordinary people. Conceding could have done things again as happened in the past, but instead we showed that we have learned our lesson by hitting the target of not conceding. Now I hope that whoever has to light up will do so in the championship”.