The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the armed forces carried out 9 sorties on Thursday, as part of the implementation of the plan to evacuate the Egyptians stranded in Sudan, bringing the total number of sorties to 23 since the start of the crisis.

The Foreign Ministry added that “the armed forces have provided food and emergency supplies for more than a thousand citizens, who are expected to be evacuated during the ongoing air evacuations.”

Countries have accelerated the evacuation of their nationals from Sudan, since the start of battles between the army and the Rapid Support Forces two weeks ago.