Despite the importance of Internet today, especially in a post-pandemic world. In this way, the government of Mexico is doing everything possible to bring the internet to communities that do not have access to it in a simple way.

According to the Federal Institute of Telecommunications (IFT), on February 14 authorization was granted to the CFE Telecomunicaciones e Internet para Todos (CFE TEIT) to make changes and additions to your concession conditions. This will allow the government entity to offer telecommunications services focused on vulnerable populations, and thus bring the internet to certain areas of the country without any type of profit.

With this, you will focus on bring the internet to people over 14 years of age who reside in areas designated as priority attention, which includes regions with significant levels of marginalization and social backwardness. This is what was said about it:

“The single concession for public use granted to CFE-TEIT is non-profit and has allowed it to provide services to end users who do not have access to any commercial offer, in accordance with the purposes and powers under which said concessionaire was created. With these conditions imposed by the IFT, it is guaranteed that CFE-TEIT provides services to people who do not have the economic resources to acquire them and are not part of the demand served by the market. Non-profit services will be provided to people who are not currently part of the market due to lack of resources, so no risks to competition are identified. An evidence-based maximum limit is established on the potential number of people to be served.”

According to the National Survey on Availability and Use of Information Technologies in Homes (ENDUTIH) of 2022, the age range of potential beneficiaries is established between 14 and 65 years. Thus, There is talk of a fairly large population segment that could be more favored by this measure. Now we just have to wait to see how this plan will be implemented, and how the population of Mexico will react. On related topics, the president of Mexico attacks YouTube. Likewise, Telmex will incorporate symmetrical internet in our country.

Editor's Note:

This is a positive thing. Internet access is something that not everyone needs, whether for school or just for recreation. Considering that this will benefit populations that would not otherwise have access to the internet, it remains to be seen what the quality of the internet will be, and how exactly it will be implemented.

Via: IFT