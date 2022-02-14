Thunderful Games and Image & Form Games will release The Gunk on Steam and other digital PC stores this spring, along with a new one free update which, among other things, will add photo mode.

The news has been reported on the pages of Gematsu, but at the moment it is not clear on which other stores the adventures of Rani and Beck will arrive, but we assume that among these there will also be Epic Games Store. If you are interested in purchasing it on Steam, here find the dedicated page of the Valve store.

As mentioned above, The Gunk’s new free update includes a photo mode, with various settings for camera management, filters and so on, of which the developers of Image & Form Games have shown an example in the image below. The update also includes localization in four other languages, namely Brazilian Portuguese, Japanese, Simplified Chinese and Russian.

The Gunk, the photo mode

The Gunk is available from December 16, 2021 for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and for PC on the Microsoft Store at a price of 24.99 euros. The game is also included in the Xbox Game Pass subscription service catalog for PC and console.

The Gunk is an action adventure in which we will take on the role of Rani, one of the two spirited space explorers who, in search of income opportunities, are lucky enough to come across a pristine planet teeming with life. However, as they uncover the arcane secrets of a now extinct civilization, they must contend with the curse of gunk, a toxic parasite, and all while being sucked into an ever-deepening spiral of mistrust. The player will have to use the protagonist’s trusty glove to get rid of the mysterious substance, uncover ancient secrets and save the planet. If you want to know more, we recommend that you read our review of The Gunk.