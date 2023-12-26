Home page World

From: Sina Alonso Garcia

A big bang in Burladingen: At the beginning of 2024, Wolfgang Grupp Junior and his sister Bonita will take over the Trigema company. He is given a more prominent role than she is.

Burladingen – Long preached Wolfgang Grupp (81) that only one of his children could take over the Trigema company. It is now clear: daughter Bonita (34) and son Wolfgang Junior (32) will lead the company together into the future. While Wolfgang Junior takes the position of managing director, his sister remains part of the management. Although the two are officially considered equal partners and each own the same 40 percent share in the company, he is given a more prominent role than she is.

In the show Maischberger in the ARD, in which the Grupp couple were recently guests, the moderator once again paid attention to the Trigema successor and the future managing director. “Why is it the son and not the daughter, who is two years older?” asked Sandra Maischberger. Apparently she got the impression that Grupp, as a conservative entrepreneur, might have preferred to choose a male successor.

Grupp: “My son is number one, my daughter is number two”

Elisabeth Grupp, who obviously wanted to dispel such speculation, replied: “The fact is that my husband is giving the company away to the three of us at the end of the year.” Her husband had previously run the company as a registered merchant (eK). “But if there are three of us, we can only form a KG (limited partnership, Note d. Red.).” Auditors advised the family to turn Trigema into a GmbH. “But the children then decided that they wanted to carry on their father’s legacy and continue to be liable.” It was finally agreed that the son would assume liability.

At “Maischberger”, the Grupp couple revealed why their son Wolfgang Junior was chosen as managing director. © IMAGO/Panama Pictures/dpa/Bernd Weißbrod (photomontage BW24)

“As managing director, my son is basically number one, my daughter is number two,” explained Elisabeth Grupp. “I will remain a shareholder, but I will not be joining the management team.” Apparently that wasn’t enough of an explanation for Maischberger: “And why is the son number one and the daughter number two?” the moderator asked. She has a “basic suspicion” about it.

The relationship status of the children plays a role in Trigema succession

As Elisabeth Grupp emphasized, her children made the decision among themselves. For her personally, the choice is understandable because her son sees Burladingen as the center of his life – an important criterion for Grupp Senior for the future managing director. As the outgoing Trigema boss once explained, His children's choice of partner also plays a role in his succession. Anyone who marries a partner abroad is no longer eligible to become a managing director.

“My son sees himself in Burladingen in the long term. My daughter too, but the paths are still open,” said Elisabeth Grupp. While it is known about Grupp Junior that he has a girlfriend in Munich, Bonita Grupp said in an interview at the beginning of 2023 that she was single.