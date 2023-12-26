Five bodies were found in an apartment in the town of Meaux, east of Paris. The local prosecutor reported this to AFP, adding that a murder investigation has been opened. According to the website Actu17, which first reported the news, the victims were a woman and her four young children.

Also according to the Actu17 website, the police are looking for the 33-year-old father who is “on the run”. Prosecutor Jean-Baptiste Bladier confirmed to AFP the discovery of five bodies.

The Versailles judicial police service is investigating the incident.