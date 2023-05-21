Ensenada, Baja California.- The drug dealer known as “The Clover”, was the main aim of the hitmen who attacked a caravan of runners of Razers vehicles in the municipality of Ensenada this Saturday, killing at least 10 people and injuring nine more.

The above is reported by the Punto Norte medium, adding that “The Clover“, by name Alonso Arambula Pinaaround 34 or 36 years old, was being investigated in USA for drug trafficking.

As previously reported, a group of hitmen heavily armed and aboard a gray van, they attacked gunshots to the participants of the caravan of the annual event “Chachanillazo“, on the shores of the transpeninsular highwaynear the traffic light town of San Vicente and about 100 kilometers south of Cove.

There were people who recorded with their cell phones stroke, even as it was happening, and then to the victims lying next to their vehicles. They uploaded the videos to social media.

On the other hand, also on social networks, it is stated that another of the dead is Jose Eduardo Orozco Pina, delegate of San Antonio de las MinasEnsenada municipality, data confirmed by the newspaper El Imparcial.

There are those who affirm that there were already 11 deathly victims of this attack.

Punto Norte mentions that some of the victims in this incident belonged to the Razers club “The Exotics”based on Tijuana. It also has members of mexicali.

cartel fighting

The news outlet Alfredo Alvarez Noticias points out that the massacre in Ensenada happened because of confrontation between Arellano Felix Cartel (CAF) and the Sinaloa cartel (CDS).

It adds that, according to unofficial information, although one of the dead was “El Trébol”, the confrontation occurred between a man identified as “El Banano” and “El Rancherito”, from CAF and CDS respectively.

On social networks, they also point out that another of those killed in the attack on Saturday is a man named Ivan Q, alias "Scarface"and alleged member of CAF.

More details of the attack

The walk “The Cachanillazo Ensenada”, fifth edition, began this Friday, May 19; It is a journey to the south of Ensenada, in Razers vehicles, media reports.

After 2:00 p.m. this Saturday, the participants in the caravan made a stop at kilometer 90 of the Ensenada Transpeninsular Highwayat the height of the community of Saint Vincent, to a gas station and a convenience store; It was at that moment that the occupants of a recent model gray van arrived and opened fire.

Walkers, area merchants and other passers-by ran for safety.

The hitmen were going hooded and dressed in black. Moments later they fled.

In the place, paramedics pronounced dead to nine men and a woman.

The Attorney General of the State of Baja California, Ricardo Iván Carpio Sánchez, said that he sent elements of the State Attorney General's Office, in support of the other authorities of the three levels of government that attended.

The mayor of Ensenada, Armando Ayala Robles, regretted the attack.

Some information about El Trébol

Alonso Arambula Pina“The Clover“He was reportedly 36 years old.

resided between sinaloa and lower californiaand was investigated by drug traffic toward USA of America, add the media.

“El Trébol” boasted photos on social networks of his Can-amX3 all-terrain vehicle and of small planes that landed in mountains and mountains, but he was careful to show his face. Yes he showed the number 15 on his clothing, it is said.